Hurricane Harvey Relief

Trusted World has been a godsend to our clients who have lost their possessions in a home fire. The clothing you have provided has enabled children to return to school and parents to return to work. You have helped to restore their dignity and ability to move ahead; both are critical parts of recovery. On behalf of the Dallas Chapter of the American Red Cross, thank you Trusted World!
Victim Relief Ministries has been working with Trusted World for about a year and they go above and beyond to provide the clothing and other items that we promise our victims. Trusted World is a very good name for them as they can be trusted to do what they said they would do in a timely manner.
“Trusted World has allowed us to direct our donations to their Service Center. Our staff no longer has to sort and organize the many donations, yet we still have quick access to the basic and necessary items that our clients need. Trusted World has made our job much easier to help our families.”
“Trusted World has been there every time I have called upon them to help one of my clients. They have been prompt and efficient. I feel we are serving our community better with Trusted World as a resource. ”
“As a fledgling non-profit trying to find our wings, Trusted World offered food, clothing, baby items, furnishings and materials to complete our first home. Our housemother places weekly orders and the items are delivered to the doorstep. We are partners, working together to serve the needs of homeless pregnant women at the Bella House.”
“I continue to be blown away by all that Trusted World does for so many. The women who stay with us in our transitional home feel very blessed to receive food and clothing from them on a weekly basis – which meets a HUGE need and demonstrates God’s love in such a tangible way. Our partnership with Trusted World is not just a good thing – it’s invaluable!”
“Trusted world is a wonderful organization who builds relationships with police departments and other local organizations to help meet client’s needs when necessary. Trusted world has worked and continues to work with the Plano Police Department Victim Service Unit by giving our clients a resource where they can obtain basic necessities such as clothing and food in their time of need. ”
“Trusted World’s mission goes beyond connecting our community to resources. They provide reliable support and resources in our community when it’s needed the most. Trusted World has made a “world” of a difference for families at Hope’s Door from day one and we know that they are a quick phone call away.”
Trusted World is a valuable local and international community resource to assist those in need. Trusted World has served as a resource partner to help meet basic needs of crime victims and has generously supported Departmental programs that assist and empower domestic violence victims.
Trusted World has been an invaluable resource for our students. They have helped us provide essential items to our families in need. The volunteers are amazing and so willing to help as soon as they know what is needed. We are blessed to have Trusted World as a resource in our community.
If you wish to mail your donation please send it to:
Trusted World
906 W. McDermott Dr.
Suite 116-277
Allen, Texas 75013
Our Service Center provides resources for case manager and organizations serving in North Texas.